Health identity card for state citizens by November 30: Himachal Pradesh CM

The card will provide the complete health information of the patient on a single click, he said, presiding over the closing ceremony of 'Stimulus'

Press Trust of India Shimla
Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
The process of making health identity cards for everybody in the state containing their complete health history would be completed by November 30, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.

The card will provide the complete health information of the patient on a single click, he said, presiding over the closing ceremony of 'Stimulus' -- the annual programme of Indira Gandhi Medical College -- on Friday.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the state government was bringing major reforms in the health sector.

The Department of Emergency Medicine is being established to provide better health facilities and robotic surgery will soon be started in Super Specialty Hospital Chamyana and at IGMC Shimla, he said.

He also released the poster for the Annual National Conference of India Public Health Association to be organised at Manali from March 15-17, 2024.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil exhorted the students to serve the people of the state with full dedication keeping alive the spirit of the service.

The doctors, employees and students of IGMC also contributed an amount of Rs 6.11 lakh towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh. The cheque was presented to the chief minister.

Topics :healthcarehealthHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

