NGT forms panel, seeks report on construction of highway in HP floodplains

The tribunal was hearing a petition which alleged the NHAI is constructing a four-lane highway from Kiratpur to Manali and Pathankot to Mandi in a flood-prone area near the river

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel and sought a report from it on the construction of a highway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) allegedly in the floodplains of the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh.

The tribunal was hearing a petition which alleged the NHAI is constructing a four-lane highway from Kiratpur to Manali and Pathankot to Mandi in a flood-prone area near the river.

A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said it was "proper" to "call for a report" from the authorities concerned on the issue.

The bench then formed a joint committee comprising the executive engineer, (in-charge) of NHAI, an officer deputed by the member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the member secretary of Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board( HPPCB).

"Member Secretary, HPPCB will act as a nodal agency. The committee will examine the issue and submit the report before the tribunal within eight weeks," the tribunal said disposing of the petition.

Topics :Himachal PradeshConstructionngt

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

