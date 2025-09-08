Home / India News / Health infra worth ₹780 cr damaged in Punjab floods: Minister Balbir Singh

Health infra worth ₹780 cr damaged in Punjab floods: Minister Balbir Singh

The health department with the assistance of several NGOs is providing medical aid in flood-hit villages in the state, Singh said

Punjab Flood, Flood
The floods, he added, caused extensive damage to crops, houses and other infrastructure (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Floods in Punjab have damaged health infrastructure worth Rs 780 crore according to initial estimates, state Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Monday while asking the Central government to announce a relief package.

The floods, he added, caused extensive damage to crops, houses and other infrastructure.

"Our machinery and medicines worth Rs 130 crore have been damaged. Severe damage has been caused to our 1,280 dispensaries and health and wellness centres. A total of 101 community health centres have been damaged," the minister told reporters  "As per initial estimates, hospital infrastructure and medical items worth Rs 780 crore has been damaged," he added.

Besides, 31 sub-divisional hospitals have also been impacted, he added.

The health department with the assistance of several NGOs is providing medical aid in flood-hit villages in the state, Singh said.

He has written to Health Minister J P Nadda detailing the damage to the health infrastructure.

Singh echoed his colleage Aman Arora's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for the flood-ravaged state during his visit on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :PunjabPunjab GovernmentFloods in IndiafloodIndian monsoon

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

