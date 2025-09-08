Home / India News / Monsoon havoc in Himachal claims 366 lives, causes damage of over ₹4,080 cr

Monsoon havoc in Himachal claims 366 lives, causes damage of over ₹4,080 cr

The report recorded 4,784 houses fully or partially damaged, along with losses to shops, cowsheds, agricultural and horticultural crops, and educational and health infrastructure

Himachal cloudburst, cloudburst
On the road accident front, Chamba topped the list with 22 deaths, followed by Mandi (22), Kangra (19), Shimla (18), and Solan (19) (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The monsoon season's devastation in Himachal Pradesh has left 366 people dead, including 203 fatalities in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and lightning strikes, and 163 deaths in road accidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Sunday.

The SDMA stated that the total estimated loss to public and private property amounts to a staggering ₹4,08,097.49 lakh (over ₹4,080 crore).

Public infrastructure has suffered extensive damage, with Public Works Department (PWD) losses pegged at ₹2,51,854.8 lakh, Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) losses at ₹1,25,492.4 lakh, and the power sector reporting damages worth ₹13,946.69 lakh.

The report recorded 4,784 houses fully or partially damaged, along with losses to shops, cowsheds, agricultural and horticultural crops, and educational and health infrastructure.

Mandi district reported the highest rain-related fatalities at 37, followed by Kangra (31), Kullu (25), Chamba (21), and Shimla (21). Kinnaur saw 14 deaths, while Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Una, Lahaul-Spiti, and Sirmaur also reported casualties.

On the road accident front, Chamba topped the list with 22 deaths, followed by Mandi (22), Kangra (19), Shimla (18), and Solan (19).

The SDMA report also highlighted heavy losses in the agricultural and animal husbandry sectors, with 1,991 animals dead and 26,955 poultry birds lost. Crop damage has been reported across multiple districts, further compounding the economic impact.

Officials said restoration work is ongoing on a war footing, but persistent rainfall and recurring landslides are hampering progress in several areas.

"Continuous rainfall is delaying the clearance of debris and restoration of services, particularly in remote valleys," an SDMA spokesperson said.

The authority has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and adhere to local administration advisories.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to take stock of the loss of life and property due to heavy rainfall in the state, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said.

"The Prime Minister is coming to Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the loss of life and property due to the heavy rainfall here. I will also go to Dharamshala to attend that meeting and brief him about the situation here...," Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Punjab on September 9 to take stock of the flood situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahead of PM's Punjab visit, AAP govt seeks ₹20,000 crore flood relief

BSF nabs Pakistani intruder at international border in Jammu's RS Pura

LIVE News: NIA conducts multi-state raids in terror conspiracy case across 5 states and J&K

NIA raids 22 locations across five states, J-K in terror conspiracy case

Vande Bharat Sleeper debut likely from New Delhi; routes under review

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh governmentRainfallIndian monsoonlandslide

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story