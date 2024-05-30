Health ministry's mental health helpline crosses 1 mn calls since inception

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that it has received more than one million calls on the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) helpline since its inception in October 2022.

“The National Tele-Mental Health Program in India has received over one million calls on its Tele-MANAS toll-free number, averaging 3,500 calls per day,” the health ministry said in an official statement.

The programme aims to enhance nationwide mental health service delivery, offering multi-language support and facilitating communication between callers and mental health professionals.

“By linking existing mental health resources and establishing a comprehensive digital network, Tele-MANAS has become an essential platform for addressing the nation’s mental health needs,” the ministry said.

The platform incorporates callbacks for follow-up to ensure ongoing care and support for those accessing mental health services, currently operating 51 Tele-MANAS cells across all states and union territories.

Highlighting the increased awareness and utilisation of mental health services in the country, the ministry said that the number of callers in the programme has grown from around 12,000 in December 2022 to over 90,000 in May 2024.

“This increase in engagement underscores the importance of continued investment and expansion of mental health initiatives to ensure that everyone has access to the support they need,” the ministry added.

The ministry said that integration of the Tele-MANAS helpline with initiatives like e-Sanjeevani will further enhance the accessibility and effectiveness of the platform.

“By continuing to promote awareness and accessibility, Tele-MANAS can further contribute to addressing the mental health challenges facing the nation,” it said.