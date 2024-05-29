Home / India News / Court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against Kavitha in excise case

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)
PTI
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:24 PM IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against BRS leader K Kavitha and others in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
 
Special Judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja said the prosecution complaint, the Enforcement Directorate's version of a charge sheet, contained "sufficient" prima facie evidence against the accused.
 

The judge issued production warrant for Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for June 3. She is in judicial custody in the case and currently lodged in Tihar central jail.

Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED filed a case on August 22, 2022 on the basis of the CBI FIR that was lodged on August 17 the same year. 

First Published: May 29 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

