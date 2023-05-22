Home / India News / Heatwave: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees C

Heatwave: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees C

Heatwave conditions will prevail in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Heatwave: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees C

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Heatwave conditions will prevail in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said.

The morning was hot and sunny and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day with strong surface winds.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature breached the 45 degrees mark in some parts of the city with Najafgarh recording the highest temperature at 46.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the Met Office, the observatories at Narela and Pitampura recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar and Ridge (44 degrees) and Palam (43.8 degrees).

The observatory at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Also Read

Delhi braces for heatwave as temp soar to season's highest at 39.4 deg C

Heat wave to persist, relief likely in northwestern plains soon: IMD

Max temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days: IMD

Cold waves intensify across Kashmir, many places see season's lowest temp

Thunderstorm, rain to provide relief from heat in Delhi, temp to drop

India logs 473 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 7,623

4 dead, several missing as boat capsizes in Tamsa River in UP's Ballia

Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation suit for documentary on PM Modi

PM Modi at 3rd FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea: All you need to know

2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxalite encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Topics :HeatwaveDelhi weather

First Published: May 22 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story