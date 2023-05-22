Home / India News / Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation suit for documentary on PM Modi

Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation suit for documentary on PM Modi

The Delhi HC on Monday issued summons to the BBC on a defamation suit filed by an NGO claiming that its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and PM Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation suit for documentary on PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a defamation suit filed by an NGO claiming that its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial.

The plea said BBC (India) is the local operation office and BBC (UK) has released the documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- which has two episodes.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has "defamed" India and the whole system including the judiciary.

He contended that the documentary also makes insinuation against the prime minister.

It was argued on behalf of the plaintiff that the documentary makes defamatory imputation and cast slur on the reputation of the country.

The high court said, "Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes" and listed it for further hearing on September 15.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Fox Corp expects no operational impact from defamation lawsuit settlement

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

HC quashes CIC order on PM Modi's degree, imposes Rs 25k cost on Kejriwal

PM Narendra Modi urges party leaders to make winter session more productive

PM Modi at 3rd FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea: All you need to know

2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxalite encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

India announces action plan to boost relations with Pacific island nations

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Australia, India share secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific: Aus PM Albanese

Topics :Narendra ModiDelhi High CourtBBC

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story