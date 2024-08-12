Amarnath Yatra suspended on Monday after heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir

Because of the severe rainfall on Sunday, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended on the Baltal route. This year, over 5.10 lakh devotees have visited the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine to give homage to Lord Shiva. The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the Amarnath Yatra even on Pahalgam routes after severe rain lashed the South Kashmir hills on Sunday. The officials said that the route was undergoing repair and maintenance work due to the downpour. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Amarnath Yatra suspended in Jammu and Kashmir: Official statement Severe rainfall lashed both Pahalgam and Baltal routes of the Amarnath Yatra on Sunday, because of which the Yatra has been suspended till maintenance and work is finished, Divisional Magistrate, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri stated.

“Due to the heavy rains, urgent repair and maintenance work is required to be undertaken on the Baltal axis of the Amarnath Yatra. In the interest of the safety of the yatris,” Bhiduri mentioned.

"No yatra will be allowed tomorrow from the Baltal route also,” the Div Com said, adding that further updates will be issued in the due course of time", Bhiduri added.

Amarnath Yatra suspended in Jammu and Kashmir: Overview

The yearly 52-day long Amarnath Yatra started on June 29 from the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal and will conclude on August 19. Over 5.10 lakh pilgrims have to pay respect to Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine situated in the south Kashmir mountain range this year.

In anticipation of Independence Day, tight security prevented another group of pilgrims from departing earlier in the day for the Amarnath Yatra from the Pantha Chowk base camp in the city of Srinagar.