Heavy rain lashes Vijayawada as cyclone Montha crosses Andhra coast

The Met Department forecast light to moderate rainfall likely at most places in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and heavy to very rainfall at a few places till October 29

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Amaravati
Oct 29 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Heavy rain with gale is lashing Vijayawada city on Wednesday morning and a number of trees uprooted and many roads were inundated as severe cyclonic storm Montha crossed Andhra Pradesh coast near Narasapur in West Godavari district, south of Kakinada overnight, IMD said on Wednesday.

After crossing the coast, the weather system moved northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours to weaken into a cyclonic storm, India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued at 5 am said.

"The latest observations indicate that the severe cyclonic storm Montha crossed Andhra Pradesh and Yanan coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, south of Kakinada and close to Narsapur during midnight (11:30 pm of October 28 and 12:30 am of October 29)," IMD said in a release.

The landfall process lasted about five hours, starting around 7:30 pm on Tuesday and completing around 12:30 am on Wednesday, they added.

By 2.30 am on Wednesday, Montha, which means a fragrant flower in Thai, lay centred about 20 km west to northwest of Narasapur, 50 km northeast of Machilipatnam, 90 km west to southwest of Kakinada, 230 km southwest of Visakhapatnam and 470 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

"It is likely to move northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of a cyclonic storm during the next six hours, and weaken further into a deep depression during subsequent six hours," said the Met Department.

The latest observations indicate that the rear sector of the Montha entered into the land, it said.

The Met Department forecast light to moderate rainfall likely at most places in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and heavy to very rainfall at a few places till October 29.

Similarly, it predicted extremely heavy rainfall of greater than 20 cm at isolated places during the same period.

For October 30, it predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

