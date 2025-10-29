Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' despite cloud seeding trials

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' despite cloud seeding trials

With several hotspots across Delhi clocking an AQI over 300, authorities have tightened vehicle entry norms and intensified monitoring amid rising winter pollution

anti smog gun, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Authorities also deployed water sprinklers across various routes (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Google
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday despite the government’s cloud seeding trial aimed at reducing pollution levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at the Anand Vihar observatory was 312 at 8 am – categorised as ‘very poor’.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 301 and 400 falls under the ‘very poor’ category, while an AQI between 200-300 falls under the 'poor' category.

GRAP Stage 2 curbs continue

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II remains in force. Additionally, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has barred entry of commercial goods vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emissions standards, except those registered in Delhi. The restriction comes into effect on November 1, with non-compliant vehicles allowed entry only until October 2026 under specific conditions. 

 

No artificial rain despite cloud seeding
On Tuesday, the Delhi government completed second round of cloud seeding operations under its winter pollution control strategy. Led by IIT Kanpur, the sorties were executed from airfields in Kanpur and Meerut, covering areas including Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar and Sadakpur. Each sortie lasted around 90 minutes, releasing eight flares containing a precipitation-enhancing chemical formulation.
 
However, the exercises did not cause rain in the city.
 
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the exercise as a “science-first approach” to pollution mitigation. “Our focus is to understand how much rainfall can be induced under Delhi’s real-time atmospheric conditions. Each trial helps us improve decision-making for current and future winters,” he said.
 
Preliminary observations indicated marginal improvements in particulate matter levels. PM2.5 concentrations at Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh and Burari fell after the operation. PM10 levels also declined in the same locations. Light drizzle of 0.1–0.2 mm was recorded at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday evening, which officials linked to seeded cloud activity.
 
Sirsa added that more cloud seeding sorties may be planned in the coming weeks depending on results: “The data will guide how we scale and refine the effort. If conditions allow, trials may continue till February.” 
  (With inputs from agencies)

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityartificial rainair pollutionDelhi-NCR

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

