Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' despite cloud seeding trials

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday despite the government’s cloud seeding trial aimed at reducing pollution levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at the Anand Vihar observatory was 312 at 8 am – categorised as ‘very poor’.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 301 and 400 falls under the ‘very poor’ category, while an AQI between 200-300 falls under the 'poor' category.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II remains in force. Additionally, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has barred entry of commercial goods vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emissions standards, except those registered in Delhi. The restriction comes into effect on November 1, with non-compliant vehicles allowed entry only until October 2026 under specific conditions.

However, the exercises did not cause rain in the city.

Preliminary observations indicated marginal improvements in particulate matter levels. PM2.5 concentrations at Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh and Burari fell after the operation. PM10 levels also declined in the same locations. Light drizzle of 0.1–0.2 mm was recorded at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday evening, which officials linked to seeded cloud activity.

Sirsa added that more cloud seeding sorties may be planned in the coming weeks depending on results: “The data will guide how we scale and refine the effort. If conditions allow, trials may continue till February.”

(With inputs from agencies)