Heavy rain likely across north, central India; IMD issues flood warning

India is likely to witness an intense spell of monsoon activity over the next few days as a deep depression moving across central India interacts with an active western disturbance over the western Himalayas, setting the stage for widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and the risk of flooding across large parts of the country.

The deep depression, which crossed the Odisha coast before moving inland, continues to pump large volumes of moisture into central India, while the western disturbance remains active over Jammu and Kashmir. Their combined influence is expected to strengthen rainfall activity across central, northwestern and parts of western India.

Delhi under yellow alert After several days of moderate rain and thunderstorms, Delhi is likely to remain under wet weather conditions, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the national capital. The city is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light to light rain at many places and moderate rain at isolated locations during the morning hours, followed by another spell of light rain later in the night. Day temperatures are expected to remain between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds of 10-15 kmph are expected through the day.