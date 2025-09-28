Heavy rains lash Nashik as Godavari river nears danger level in city

Heavy rains lashed Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday, leading to water level in the Godavari river reaching close to the danger mark in the city and inundation of some temples in Ramkund area, officials said.

The weather department has sounded a 'red alert', predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds in the district on Sunday and Monday. Heavy rains have also been forecast on Tuesday.

Small temples in Ramkund area, including the famous Dutondya Maruti idol, and the Goda Ghat region alongside the Godavari river were submerged.

Due to the flood in the Punad river in Kalwan taluka, contact with Kakane-Khedgaon village has been disrupted, as per officials.

The heavy downpour in the catchment areas of Gangapur, Kashyapi and Gautami-Godavari dams prompted the discharge of water from these dams. Water reservoirs in the district were filled up to 98.11 per cent of their capacity. Currently, 8,684 cusec (cubic foot per second) of water is being discharged from the Gangapur dam, as per irrigation department officials. The river water at Holkar Bridge in the city reached 1,847.50 feet, the warning mark, against the danger level of 1,849 feet, they said. The administration has sounded an alert for people living on the river banks, saying they should shift their valuables, livestock and other material to safer places.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the city received 71.4 mm rainfall, as per the weather department. On Sunday, the city recorded 28.2 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and 21.5 mm from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm, it said. "Due to the instructions given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a red alert has been issued for Nashik district today and tomorrow. The district administration is fully alert and all necessary arrangements have been made for the safety of the citizens," Collector Jalaj Sharma said. "At present, Navratri celebration is on and devotees come to the Saptashring Garh at Vani in large numbers. The administration is taking all possible steps to control the crowd. Devotees should follow the administration's instructions and not rush for darshan," he said.

Several dams in the district have overflowed following the incessant rain. Due to the discharge of water from dams, rivers and drains are experiencing floods, he noted. "Therefore, people are advised not to travel on the flooded roads and bridges. Citizens living on the river banks should remain alert. They should shift their livestock and farm equipment to safer places. People should venture out of their homes only if needed," the collector said. "Those living in dangerous buildings should take special precautions. In any emergency, people should contact the nearest administrative office and help centre," Sharma added. Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said there is a possibility of landslides and closure of roads at places like Saptashring Garh, Vani.