Heavy showers continue in Rajasthan, 10 dead in rain-related incidents

Ten people have been killed in rain-related incidents since Sunday in Rajasthan as heavy rains continued to affect normal life in parts of the state on Monday.

Eight deaths were reported in different incidents in Banswara on Sunday, while one death occurred in Bikaner and Udaipur respectively, officials said.

North Western Railway cancelled two trains and partially cancelled eight other trains as water level at a bridge between Bharuch and Ankleshwar in neighbouring Gujarat was above the danger mark.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy showers are likely to continue in some parts of Barmer, Jalore and Jaisalmer on September 19 while other parts may see a drop in rainfall.

According to the IMD, several parts of Rajasthan recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall with Nithuva in Dungarpur receiving 21 cm of rain and Pratapgarh 16 cm.

During this period, 200 mm of rainfall was recorded in Sadri (Pali), 160 mm in Pratapgarh, 130 mm in Mount Abu (Sirohi), 124 mm in Jhalra (Udaipur), 122 mm in Kot (Pali), 120 mm in Bhangra (Banswara) and 118 mm in Bankli (Pali).

Banswara, where the release of water from Mahi dam has led to a flood like situation, has seen the most deaths.

Banswara District Collector Prakash Chandra Sharma said two persons Swaroopi (60) and Santu Tabiyar (68) died when their huts collapsed. Shilpa Patel and Devla Maida ware washed away in the floods, while Sugana Labana (48) died due to a wall collapse. Kala Katara (50), Amar Singh Damor and Dinesh Garasia (45) were swept away in flooded drains in separate incidents, the official said.

There was no report of casualty in Banswara on Monday, he said.

In Bikaner, police said a 75-year-old man died when a wall of a house collapsed in Gungaran locality, while Babli Devi died due to a wall collapse in Kherwada, Udaipur.

The IMD said the state may see relief from heavy rains from September 20 onwards.

An official of the IMD said that the low pressure area over southeastern Rajasthan has weakened into a circulation system on Monday and is currently situated over southern Rajasthan.

Due to the effect of this system, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Udaipur, Sirohi, Jalore and Pali districts and heavy rain at isolated places in Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Barmer and Jodhpur districts, he said.

As this system gradually moves towards southwestern Rajasthan on September 19, heavy rain activities are likely to continue in some parts of Barmer, Jalore and Jaisalmer and there is a possibility of reduction in rain activities in the remaining parts, the official said.

There is a strong possibility of getting relief from heavy rains in the state from September 20, he added.