PM Modi chairs meeting of union cabinet in Parliament House Annexe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the union cabinet in Parliament House Annexe in the national capital.

The meeting was held in the evening after the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day. The two Houses will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

Lok Sabha Speaker said that the House has been adjourned and will meet at 1.15 pm in the new Parliament building.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House and said it will meet at 2:15 pm in the new Parliament building.

The two Houses discussed 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament with Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiating the debate in Lok Sabha.

The Special Session will continue till September 22.