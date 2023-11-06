Home / India News / Heeralal Samariya sworn in as CIC, becomes first Dalit to hold post

Heeralal Samariya sworn in as CIC, becomes first Dalit to hold post

The jurisdiction of the Commission extends over all Central Public Authorities

ANI General News
After the term of YK Sinha ended on October 3, the top post of the CIC had been lying vacant | Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Information Officer Heeralal Samariya was sworn in as the Chief of the Central Information Commission (CIC) on Monday, making him the first Dalit person to hold the post.

President Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Samariya at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan here, officials said.

Born in a remote and small village Pahadi in Rajasthan's Bharatpur District, the former IAS officer served as Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment. He was also a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers.

After the term of YK Sinha ended on October 3, the top post of the CIC had been lying vacant.

The appointment comes after the Supreme Court had on October 30 directed the Centre and the State governments to take steps to fill the vacancies in the Central Information Commission and State Information Commissions (SICs).

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed that the 2005 law on the Right to Information (RTI) will become a "dead letter" if vacancies are not filled.

It further asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to collect information from all States on several aspects including the sanctioned strength of SICs, vacancies and the total number of pending cases there.

The Central Information Commission has been constituted with effect from October 12, 2005, under the Right to Information Act, 2005 for adjudication in the second appeal for giving information; direction for record keeping, suo motu disclosures receiving and enquiring into a complaint on inability to file RTI etc; imposition of penalties and Monitoring and Reporting including preparation of an Annual Report.

The jurisdiction of the Commission extends over all Central Public Authorities.

Also Read

Over 19,000 complaints, appeals pending with CIC: Centre in Lok Sabha

CIC verdict can't be referred to bring political parties under RTI: Centre

Ensure proper implementation of RTI Act on proactive disclosure of info: SC

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

Looking forward to fulfil PM's vision in Earth Sciences Ministry: Rijiju

Sale of 29th tranche of electoral bonds begins amidst polls in 5 states

India likely to close discussions on 2 more IPEF pillars in US next week

Draft national policy for distribution of sanitary napkins ready: Centre

MP polls: INDIA alliance stuck in Congress quagmire, says Shivraj Chouhan

8 court staff test positive for Zika virus in Kerala's Kannur district

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :D Y ChandrachudCICCentral Information Commission

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story