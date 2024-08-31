Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hema Committee report: 'I am not part of any power group', says Mohanlal

He said Malayalam cinema is a huge industry where thousands of people work and the actors's association AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) could not address issues that cropped up

Mohanlal
He also said the release of Hema Committee report was a good decision of the government. | Photo: Instagram
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 3:25 PM IST
Actor Mohanlal on Saturday said he was not part of any power group in the Malayalam film industry and he has no knowledge of the existence of any such group in the sector.

He said Malayalam cinema is a huge industry where thousands of people work and the actors's association AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) could not address issues that cropped up there.

He said the executive panel of the Association headed by him resigned recently in the wake of allegations being raised against it after the release of the report by Justice Hema Committee.

It was for the first time that Mohanlal, former president of AMMA, was addressing the media following the release of the expert panel report which shed light on the alleged harassment and exploitation of women professionals in the Malayalam film industry.

"Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them," the "Kireedam" actor said while referring to the allegations of sexual misconduct and assaults that surfaced against some of the members of the Association.

"I am not part of any power group in Malayalam cinema and not aware of the existence of any such group," the actor said.

He also said the release of Hema Committee report was a good decision of the government.


Topics :Keralafilm industryIndian film industry

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

