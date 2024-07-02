Here's what Rahul Gandhi said after parts of his Lok Sabha speech expunged

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday saying, “In Modi ji’s world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Tuesday, Gandhi addressed the controversy surrounding the expunging of several of his remarks from the Lower House proceedings.

His statements accused the ruling party of communal divisions, sparking protests from the treasury benches. Prime Minister Modi himself criticised Gandhi for allegedly branding the entire Hindu community as violent.

In his inaugural speech as Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi addressed the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. He invoked religious teachings to highlight the value of fearlessness. Gandhi quoted Prophet Muhammad and showed images of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ. He emphasized that major religions preach courage and oppose fear. “Do not be scared, do not scare others,” he stated, referencing Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism, and Jainism.

However, Gandhi’s pointed criticisms of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were struck from the official record. Among the expunged remarks were accusations of unfair treatment of minorities, criticism of industrialists Adani and Ambani, claims that the NEET exam favours the wealthy over meritorious students, and allegations that the Agniveer Scheme originated from the Prime Minister’s Office, not the Indian Army.

More From This Section

During his hour-and-forty-minute speech, Gandhi faced multiple interruptions, including two interventions from Prime Minister Modi and interjections from at least five cabinet ministers. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Gandhi, reflecting the high tension in the House.

Gandhi continued undeterred, stating, “It is not just one religion that talks about courage. All our religions talk about courage.”

he further challenged the BJP’s credentials, saying, “Aap Hindu ho hi nahi” [You are not Hindu]. It is written in Hinduism that one should stand with the truth and not back down from the truth or be scared of it.”

Prime Minister Modi, intervening during the speech, highlighted the gravity of Gandhi’s accusations, stating, “This issue is serious. Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a serious issue.”