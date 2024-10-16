Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Hi-tech lost-and-found centres at Mahakumbh to help trace missing people

Hi-tech lost-and-found centres at Mahakumbh to help trace missing people

Digital 'Khoya-paya' (lost-and-found) centres will be set up at Mahakumbh-2025, ensuring that all visitors -- especially children and elderly -- are safe, and no one gets separated from their families

Maha Kumbh mela, Maha Kumbh
If a lost individual remains unclaimed for 12 hours, the police will step in and ensure they are taken to a safe place. | File Photo: thekumbhmelaindia.com
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prayagraj authorities are working on a hi-tech registration system with digital 'Khoya-paya' centres to reunite persons who go missing in the Kumbh Fair with their families or group, officials said on Wednesday.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority and the Police Department are collaborating on establishing this innovative pilgrim registration system to curb missing cases in the fair, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Digital 'Khoya-paya' (lost-and-found) centres will be set up at Mahakumbh-2025, ensuring that all visitors -- especially children and the elderly -- are safe, and no one gets separated from their family or group, an officer said here.

The initiative is a seamless blend of security, responsibility, and technology, promising to make the Maha Kumbh Mela a safe and memorable experience, the officer said.

The high-tech lost-and-found centres will have digital registration for anyone who goes missing, allowing families and friends to locate them more easily.

"Announcements will also be made at the centres for all missing individuals. What was once a fair associated with stories of separation and desperate searches will now become a place where new stories of reunion are written," he said.

More From This Section

MPs raise safety issues as railway officials brief Parliamentary panel

Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in 7 hoax threats to flights

NDMC fines Rs 50,000 for dust pollution at construction sites in Delhi

Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea against NCLAT order on Jet Airways

Urban India's retirement index rises to 49; women lead with 50: Max Life

"Every lost person will be promptly registered, and their details will be shared across other (lost-and-found) centres and social media platforms such as Facebook and X," the officer added.

If a lost individual remains unclaimed for 12 hours, the police will step in and ensure they are taken to a safe place, he said.

"Special attention is being given to the safety of children and women. Anyone claiming a child or woman must first verify their identity. If there is any doubt, the police will be immediately involved to ensure their protection," the officer said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

75 quick response vehicles to tackle fires at Maha Kumbh Mela: Official

RCMP head urges Canadian Sikhs to speak as they move ahead on India probe

J&K dty CM Surinder Choudhary: A BJP turncoat who emerged giant killer

Latest LIVE: Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in seven hoax threats to flights

Madhya Pradesh hopes to get technology boost at mining conclave 2024

Topics :Maha Kumbh MelaKumbh MelaUttar Pradesh

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story