Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in 7 hoax threats to flights

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with more than 180 people on board returned to the national capital on Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat

FIR has been registered at the IGI Airport Police Station. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights in the last two days and launched a probe into the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said, "Airport police has responded to seven incidents involving reported bomb threats this month. After thorough verifications and inspection, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes."

"Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms to ensure strict measures against misuse and to maintain the safety and security of passengers and airport operations," she said.

According to sources, an FIR has been registered at the IGI Airport Police Station as different flights received threats through a social media handle in the last two days.
 

Police have identified the people operating the handle and teams are working to nab them, they said.

These aircraft were scheduled to fly to different international and domestic destinations, a police officer said.

In the last two days, nearly a dozen Indian flights, including some international flights, received bomb threats but nothing suspicious was found on the planes.

Police said the number of FIRs may increase.

Meanwhile, the issue of multiple hoax threats to various airlines came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that the accused are being identified and action will be taken against them.


First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

