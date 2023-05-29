Tamil Nadu farmers worried as wild animals destroy standing crops

Farmers in districts like Erode, Perambalur, and Nilgiris are in despair after the wild animals have wreaked havoc by destroying the crops that were ready for harvesting.

Owing to abundant rainfall last year, almost all the dams brimmed with water in the state leading to a good crop of millets, paddy and maize. However, farmers told IANS that even though the produce was good, the presence of deer and wild boars have led to the destruction of these crops.

K. Krishnasamy, a farmer in Perambalur, told IANS, "I had sown millets in a four-acre farm and it was a good crop. However, wild deer that forayed into my field at night destroyed the crops. More than half of the millets have been destroyed by the deer and at times wild boar. I have already complained to the forest department and officials are expected to reach my farm and conduct an inspection. I am expecting compensation from the state government regarding this."

Farmers want the forest department to help them in electric fencing of the farms. However, forest department is reluctant as after the death of wild elephants due to electrocution in Salem district recently, there have been complaints that the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution company (Tangedco) is not properly conducting inspection of these fences and that the high power passing through these fences have led to the death of wild animals including elephants.

Periyakaruppan, a farmer at Salem, said, "The state forest department has to do something to prevent the wild animals from entering our fields and destroying our crops. Providing compensation is one thing and preventing the destruction of crops is another."

With the menace of wild animals foraying into the fields continuing and the human- animal conflict reaching its peak, the farmers are urging the forest department to provide them security and to preserve the crops.

In villages like Nattaramangalam, Chettikulam, Eachankadu, Marudhadi, Padalur, Irur and Kurur, in Perambalur district, shallots have been the major crop. Farmers in these villages have been growing shallot crops three times a year but the wild animals entering the farms and destroying the crops have led to the farmers suffering heavily.

Shanmugavadivelu, a farmer of Shallot while speaking to IANS said, "The wild boars enter our farm land and destroy it. They don't eat the shallots but destroy the entire crop. We have to check whether the crop insurance is working and we are expecting compensation from the forest department."

