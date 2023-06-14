Himachal CM to ensure high-quality construction in new PWD projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to prioritise the construction of tunnels for new road projects to ensure high-quality construction.

Sukhu, who presided over a review meeting with the PWD officials virtually from Shimla, also stressed the need for constructing ropeways in the state, a statement issued here said.

He informed that after the formation of the new government in the state, projects for the construction of 62 roads with an outlay of Rs 336 crore have been sanctioned till now under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Moreover, the state government has sanctioned Rs 97 crore to decongest the circular road of Shimla city to facilitate the commuters, he added.

Reviewing the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-3, he said that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of 45 roads with an estimated cost of Rs 422 crore have been approved for the state and out of these, tenders for 44 roads have already been awarded.

He said that DPRs for 256 roads with an outlay of Rs 2,662 crore have been sent to the Union government for approval in the second phase.

These road constructions will encompass 644 kilometres using the full depth reclamation (FDR) technique and 499 km with a cement sub-base technique. The construction of 14 bridges in the second phase is also pending approval from the Centre, he added.

To expedite infrastructure development, the Chief Minister directed to complete pending 173 road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-1 and 17 road projects in the second phase within the current year.

He said that a budgetary provision of Rs 40 crore for the Mukhyamantri Sadak Rakh Rakhav Yojana has been made this year.

Further, he said that under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), the DPRs for four roads amounting to Rs 248 crore have been sent to the Centre for approval, while the process of preparing DPRs for five additional roads was underway.

State Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh also emphasised ensuring quality in all departmental works and narrated various activities of the department undertaken during the last about six months.