Home / India News / Centre assures support to Manipur for foodgrains for NFSA beneficiaries

Centre assures support to Manipur for foodgrains for NFSA beneficiaries

The Centre assured the Manipur govt of complete support in ensuring sufficient foodgrains stock in different parts of the state and regular supplies of the entitled quantities to NFSA beneficiaries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Centre assures support to Manipur for foodgrains for NFSA beneficiaries

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Wednesday assured the Manipur government of complete support in ensuring sufficient foodgrains stock in different parts of the state and regular supplies of the entitled quantities to NFSA beneficiaries.

"The estimated stock position will be sufficient to meet the requirement in the coming month. The regular inflow of stocks will be maintained to ensure that there is no scarcity of foodgrains in any part of the state," an official statement said.

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra visited Imphal on Wednesday and reviewed the functioning of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Manipur in the wake of the recent law and order issues.

In the course of the visit, Chopra met State Food and Consumer Minister L Susindro Meitei and Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi.

According to the statement, the Centre has allocated an additional quantity of 30,000 tonne of rice in view of the current law and order situation for a period of three months -- June to August -- for non-NFSA beneficiaries to the Manipur government.

Presently, the stock position at nine depots is 30,600 tonne, which is adequate against the total monthly allocation of 12,000 tonne under the NFSA and 6,500 tonne under non-NFSA.

Besides, the Centre is exploring additional routes to ensure a smooth and seamless supply of foodgrains through various routes like from Dimapur, Silchar and Bairabi to Manipur and inducting a total of 25,500 tonne of rice in the state by the end of the current month, it added.

Under the NFSA, the entitlement of foodgrains per person per month is 5 kg for the priority households category, while 35 kg per family per month for Antodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) families.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Free grain under NFSA: States to save on food bill, lose political mileage

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

Ensure 240 mn man-days under MGNREGS in 2023: AP CM Reddy to officials

Tamil Nadu govt withdraws general consent to CBI to investigate in state

Maha CM Shinde announces Rs 500 cr for concretisation of bus stands

Bihar bridge collapse: Patna High Court slams laxity of govt, contractor

Cyclone Biporjoy: Govt completes evacuation of vessels, coastal communities

Topics :CentreManipur

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story