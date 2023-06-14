Home / India News / Ensure 240 mn man-days under MGNREGS in 2023: AP CM Reddy to officials

Ensure 240 mn man-days under MGNREGS in 2023: AP CM Reddy to officials

He also said that the workers should not be made to work between 11 AM and 3 PM owing to the scorching summer conditions

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that at least 24 crore man-days are offered in 2023 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He issued these guidelines during a review meeting with the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police on a bunch of schemes.

"Out of these (24 crore man-days), 60 per cent or 14.4 crore man-days should be completed by June end. At least 75,000 man- days should be provided every day in each district," said the Chief Minister in a press note shared by the state government today.

Only on achieving these numbers, Reddy said the southern state will fulfil the targets it has set, including offering a minimum of Rs 272 as daily wages.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that drinking water, shelters and first aid kits are made available at the place of work where this scheme is implemented.

He also said that the workers should not be made to work between 11 AM and 3 PM owing to the scorching summer conditions.

On the preparedness for the kharif season, Reddy said water has been released for irrigation in nine districts under 19 major irrigation projects while the same will be done with the remaining 29 major irrigation projects between June 15 and July 20.

He instructed officials to make sure that no scarcity of seeds, fertilisers and insecticides will arise, including laying emphasis on their quality.

The Chief Minister warned that he will hold the Collectors and SPs responsible in the event of any fake seeds and fertilisers surfacing in the state. PTI STH

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

