Home / India News / Himachal gets Rs. 37.76 crore grant-in-aid for maintenance of rural roads

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned an incentive grant-in-aid of Rs 37.76 crore for Himachal Pradesh under the PMGSY, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said

Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
The Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned an incentive grant-in-aid of Rs 37.76 crore for Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Saturday.

As per the report submitted by National Quality Monitors, the state has performed well in the maintenance of PMGSY Roads. Efforts of the state government for maintaining a good quality of the rural roads network and enhancing the expenditure of the same in the last two quarters were also taken into consideration, a statement issued here said.

These incentives have been received after the gap of four years, Singh said and added that this incentive will be utilized for metalling and black-topping of rural roads constructed under PMGSY.

Topics :Himachal Pradeshrural development

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

