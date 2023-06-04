Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh Governor voices anguish over Odisha train derailment

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic train collision in Odisha

Jun 04 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic train collision in Odisha.

"This train accident has shocked everyone in the country. I would like to express my condolences to the families of the victims. I am aggrieved," he said.

The Governor added that he was certain that the accident would be fully probed by the government and safeguards would be put in place to ensure that such incidents don't happen again.

"I am sure the government will investigate the matter. We have a dynamic railway minister and he would take the matter seriously. It needs to be ensured that such incidents don't happen again," Shukla said.

Shukla further stated that the disaster was most likely caused by human error and that those found guilty of lapses should be punished.

"I am certain that the incident took place because of a signalling issue and there might be other reasons as well. We are all in pain at the loss of lives in the accident," he said.

"The PM has expressed his condolences to the victims and the Odisha chief minister also voiced grief over the incident. I don't have words to describe my state of mind right now," the Himachal governor said.

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

Next Story