Home / India News / Himachal's tourism tumbles in July after record footfall before Monsoon

Himachal's tourism tumbles in July after record footfall before Monsoon

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a record tourist footfall of one crore six thousand in the first half of 2023 till June but heavy rains, floods and landslides in the state in July

Press Trust of India Shimla
The tourist arrival during the first half was 89 lakh in 2018, 99.57 lakh in 2019, 22.04 lakh in 2020, 19.75 lakh in 2021 and 86.42 lakh in 2022 and a record was set in 2023, a statement issued here said.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a record tourist footfall of one crore six thousand in the first half of 2023 till June but heavy rains, floods and landslides in the state in July have led to a slump in the tourism sector.

As many as 99,78,504 domestic and 28,239 foreign tourists visited the hill state till June this year, with the industry showing signs of recovery after the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which virtually crippled the tourism industry.

The tourist arrival during the first half was 89 lakh in 2018, 99.57 lakh in 2019, 22.04 lakh in 2020, 19.75 lakh in 2021 and 86.42 lakh in 2022 and a record was set in 2023, a statement issued here said.

But the jubilation of attaining record numbers in the first half of 2023 may be short lived due to the vagaries of weather in July.

According to the state government, around 75,000 stranded tourists were evacuated from Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains triggered landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods blocking roads in the state on July 9 and 10.

The monsoon fury has stopped the tourist inflow and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Saturday offered up to 50 per cent discount to tourists on room rent. The tourism industry is contemplating to offer special packages and discounts for revival.

Attributing the surge in tourist arrival in the first half of 2023 to the relentless efforts of the government to bolster the tourism infrastructure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is emerging as an all-season destination and attracted travellers from across the globe to experience its enchanting landscapes.

Despite losses to the tourism industry due to monsoon fury, Sukhu reiterated that the government was looking forward to achieving the ambitious target of welcoming five crore tourists annually in the coming years.

The tourism sector serves as the backbone of the state's economy, providing livelihoods for thousands of families and with renewed commitment to infrastructure development, sustainable practices, and a focus on showcasing its natural bounty.

Also Read

Foreign tourist footfall now 75% of pre-pandemic level: Tourism min Reddy

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

Passenger footfall touches 500,000 at Guwahati Airport in June, jumps 15%

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Facilities at IECC to help country become modern, developed: Piyush Goyal

58 more services to be added soon to Delhi govt's doorstep delivery scheme

Consider resumption of economic ties with Pakistan: Par panel urges Centre

PM to release Rs 17,000 cr to 85 mn PM-KISAN beneficiaries on Thursday

Doppler radar network to cover entire India by 2025, says Kiren Rijiju

Topics :Himachal PradeshIndian monsoon

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story