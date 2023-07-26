58 more services to be added soon to Delhi govt's doorstep delivery scheme

The Arvind Kejriwal government's flagship doorstep delivery of services scheme in Delhi is likely to be expanded soon with the addition of 58 more services, officials said on Wednesday.

The doorstep delivery scheme currently covers 100 services of 13 departments.

Chief Minister Kejriwal is expected to launch doorstep delivery of the new services in the first week of August, a senior officer said.

Preparations for the launch are almost complete and the software for it has been tested, he said.

The 58 new services include 29 related to the transport department. These include international driving permits, name change in driving licences and issuing vehicle fitness certificates, according to an official document.

Some services related to the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna and ex gratia payment are also in the list of new services to be added to the doorstep delivery scheme. Many services of the labour department have also been added to the list.

A person can avail doorstep delivery of Delhi government's designated services by booking a home visit by a mobile sahayak by dialling toll-free number 1076.

The mobile sahayak visits the homes of applicants, collects and uploads all requisite documents and submits those to the department concerned. Rs 50 is charged for submission of the application, officials said.

The doorstep delivery scheme was launched in 2018 by the Arvind Kejriwal government with 30 services.

It was aimed at doing away with the need for people to visit offices of different departments and eliminate the role of middlemen who used to fleece them, officials said.

The scheme was expanded later with the addition of 40 services in March 2019 and 30 more in September 2019, taking the total number serviced to 100.