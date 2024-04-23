Home / India News / 'Hired killer, smuggler, beggar': UP Police app lists unusual 'professions'

'Hired killer, smuggler, beggar': UP Police app lists unusual 'professions'

Netizens raised concerns when they came across professions such as 'hired killer', 'smuggler', 'prostitute', and 'drug trafficker' listed under the 'tenant verification' section of UPCOP

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An application designed for tenant verification and filing First Information Reports (FIR) in Uttar Pradesh has sparked controversy after netizens discovered disturbing professions listed in its dropdown menu. The application, known as UPCOP, is primarily used to verify tenants seeking accommodation in Uttar Pradesh.

Netizens raised concerns when they came across professions such as 'hired killer', 'smuggler', 'prostitute', and 'drug trafficker' listed under the 'tenant verification' section of the application. Screenshots of the dropdown menu were widely shared on social media platforms, prompting attention from the Uttar Pradesh police.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Responding to the issue, the Uttar Pradesh police acknowledged the anomaly, stating, "Thank you for pointing it out. The dropdown is based on master data populated by the National Crime Records Bureau [NCRB]. Other states have also flagged this issue with the concerned agency. We are taking it up with them to rectify the anomaly."

However, a senior UP police official clarified that the 'tenant verification' option in the UPCOP application was intended to assist landlords in verifying tenant data sourced from NCRB. 

The official further said that the NCRB data remains unchanged and that efforts are underway to address the issue, similar to the approach taken by Uttarakhand in the past. "UPCOP is monitored by the technical services department, which is headed by an ADG rank officer. NCRB data is not changed. Uttarakhand had flagged a similar issue in the past. Similarly, we will also seek necessary changes," he added.

The UPCOP application, available on the Google Play Store, offers various services including tenant verification, lodging complaints related to cybercrimes, and facilitating employee and police verification. It also provides a platform for generating character certificates for individuals.


Also Read

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Crime against women up 4% in 2022, Delhi most unsafe metro city: NCRB

Over 1K cases of violence against women reported daily: NCRB's 2022 report

Caste harassment, crimes against women increase in 5 years: NCRB report

Top 10 cities with most billionaires in the world, Mumbai comes 3rd

Bank OTP frauds on the rise: Here's what govt is doing to tackle it

No talks with Centre on relocating Chakma, Hajong refugees in state: CM

India, China, Russia, 5 other WTO members slam EU, UK over steel duty

Breaking Bad: What's behind so many meth lab busts in Greater Noida?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uttar PradeshWanted criminal AK-47 UP PoliceBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story