Historian and former BS columnist Rajat Kanta Ray passes away in Kolkata

Historian and former BS columnist Rajat Kanta Ray passes away in Kolkata

He taught in Presidency College for more than 30 years and in 2005 then governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi went to the college to attend his class

Rajat Kanta Ray
Rajat Kanta Ray. Image credit: Bratya Basu @basu_bratya
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:12 AM IST
Historian Rajat Kanta Ray, whose works include Industrialisation in India: Growth and Conflict in the Private Corporate Sector, 1914-47 and Social Conflict and Political Unrest in Bengal 1875-1927, passed away in Kolkata on Wednesday.  He taught in Presidency College for more than 30 years and in 2005 then governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi went to the college to attend his class. He became vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University in 2006. He was a columnist with Business Standard.    

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

