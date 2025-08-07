190 people rescued from Uttarkashi's Dharali village: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said 190 people have been rescued from Uttarkashi's Dharali village which was hit by a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst that struck the upper catchment of the Kheer Ganga river.

Talking to PTI Videos here, the chief minister said plans are being prepared to evacuate the pilgrims stuck in Gangotri Dham through Nelong Valley. "All arrangements have been made and they will be evacuated very soon," he added.

"After the incident which took place yesterday, 190 people have been rescued from there. All of them are safe and are at secure places," he said, adding, "The injured have been admitted to hospitals while some have been sent to the military camps and higher centres." Five people have been killed and several have been injured in the flash flood which hit Dharali on Tuesday.

Dhami said the state government employees are doing their work. "I am also camping here. Till all rescue work is streamlined and they catch speed, I will stay put here and monitor everything," he said. The chief minister said it would be the government's endeavour to organise the Dharali village which has been affected by the natural disaster. Help will be extended to each and every individual of the village, he said. "All of us from Uttarakhand are standing with the affected people -- those who have suffered losses or those who have lost their kin -- as government, brothers and family. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has told me that the Centre, the Army and others are providing all assistance. He has assured all support," he said.

The prime minister also said the Centre's first priority is to save each and every person and extend all help to the affected individuals, Dhami said. He said the road links have been completely severed. "Constructing roads in the hills is not an easy task. It is a tough job. It is our endeavour to accomplish this task as fast as possible," he said. Dhami said debris, several feet high, has accumulated at the spot and removing it poses a great challenge. "But the state government and all its departments will accomplish this task with the help of the Centre, Army, BRO (Border Roads Organisation), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force)," he said.