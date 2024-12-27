'History will be kinder to me': Manmohan Singh's last press conference

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 at the age of 92, following prolonged health issues.

In his final press conference as Prime Minister on January 3, 2014, Singh made a statement that has resurfaced on social media over the past decade. Responding to questions about his perceived inability to control his ministers and act decisively in critical situations, he said, “I honestly believe history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or for that matter, the Opposition parties in Parliament.”

He added, “I cannot divulge all the things that take place in the cabinet system of government. Taking into account the circumstances and the compulsions of a coalition polity, I have done as best as I could under the circumstances.”

At the time, the UPA-II government faced widespread allegations of corruption across multiple ministries, a factor contributing to the Congress Party’s defeat in the 2014 General Elections, which paved the way for Narendra Modi’s BJP to come to power.

Singh’s remarks came as he announced his decision to step down after the 2014 elections. Reflecting on his tenure, he highlighted the challenges of managing a coalition government while maintaining an average economic growth rate of 7.6 per cent. He acknowledged areas needing improvement, including employment generation, inflation control, and tackling corruption.

On Thursday, Singh passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi. The hospital confirmed his death, stating that he had been unwell due to age-related health issues. According to their statement, Singh lost consciousness at home and was brought to the hospital’s emergency unit at 8:06 pm. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead at 9:51 pm on December 26.

