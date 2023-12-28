Home / India News / HM Amit Shah pays tribute to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

HM Amit Shah pays tribute to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Union Home Minister said that through his contributions to our social and political life, Arun Jaitley will always remain in our collective memory.

"Remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. An astute lawmaker Jaitley Ji also lent his vast expertise in the field of law to the cause of guarding the rights of the citizens. Through his contributions to our social and political life, Arun Jaitley Ji will always remain in our collective memory," Shah wrote on X.

Jaitley, a Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart, passed away at the age of 66 in August 2019.

He was the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) from 1999 to 2013.

A four-time member of the Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014.

Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of the Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

