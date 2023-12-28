Home / India News / 'Blast' call case: Paramilitary forces deployed outside Israel Embassy

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, two days after the police received a call about a 'blast' being heard near the area.

Earlier, Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a 'blast' was heard near the Israeli Embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident.

The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 pm.

Later on Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was roped in to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have zeroed in on two 'suspects' after examining the CCTV footage of the area. Officials have however not confirmed the duo's involvement in the same.

According to sources, two persons roaming near the Israel embassy on Tuesday evening have emerged as suspects in the alleged 'blast' incident.

"Two persons are seen roaming in the area in CCTV footage. Their role in the 'blast' call incident is not yet clear. We are trying to ascertain their identity and what were they doing in the area at the time of the call. Things will become clear only after their questioning," they said.

Now the police are examining CCTVs of nearby areas to find out as to how the two suspects reached there and which route they took. They are also trying to ascertain the identity of the two suspects.

Delhi police found a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the Israel Embassy on Tuesday evening in connection with the 'blast' call. "A letter has been written in English to the Israeli Embassy in which threatening words are used. The group whose name is written on the letter is Sir Allah Resistance," said sources.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

