Holi 2024: Best skin care tips for protection from harsh colours this Holi

This year, Holi falls on March 25, 2024, which is Monday, when the festival of colours will be celebrated with extravagance and enthusiasm by the Hindu community across India and different regions of the planet. Soon, there will be a colour riot where people will be spreading and sprinkling vibrant coloured powders and water on one another. Everyone’s waiting with bated breath to get together in a mob of colours and laughter.





ALSO READ: Holi 2024: All about harmful effects of chemical colours on your health This is where focusing on skincare amid the festivities is essential. While these coloured powders and water balloons add to the festive spirit, they can likewise contain harsh chemicals and colours that might cause skin allergies or lead to temporary rationing of the skin.

Holi 2024: Top skincare routine to protect in Holi • Coconut and Mustard Oils- Since dry skin effectively permits chemicals to enter the body easily, so never forget to apply coconut oil (preferably) on your whole body alongside applying mustard oil on your hair, essentially an hour before playing. It is vital to oil between fingertips, close to fingernails and behind the ear.

• Remember Sunscreen- Don't neglect to apply sunscreen after oiling your body, and ensure it is gel-based, waterproof and of SPF 25. If you're in the sun for over 3 hours, never forget to re-apply the sunscreen.

• Apply Nail Paint- Apply a thick layer of dark nail paint, ideally the darkest variety of colours possibly, and eliminate it after playing Holi.



• Wear Sunglasses- Wear glasses or shades while playing Holi to safeguard your eyes. The eyes are very delicate, and the chemical substance in the colours can prompt irritation, causing allergy. Continuously wash your eyes with cold water. If there should be an occurrence of irritation that persists even a couple of hours post-playing Holi, contact an eye-trained expert.

• Remain Hydrated- During the Holi celebration, it's vital to remain hydrated. So hydrate all through to keep your energy levels high.

• Utilize Herbal Colours- Since it is hard to differentiate between natural colours and chemical colours, it's better to take precautions every time with sincerity. Either purchase herbal colours or create homemade colours either with flowers or organic products, even beetroot juice. Request your visitors to bring just herbal colours too.

• Try not to remain in wet clothes- Make sure you don't remain in wet clothes for more than two hours. If you're playing with dry Holi (which is better), attempt to continue to clean up consistently. And if you're hosting the get-together, apply curd on one another's face so the colour disappears and the skin gets moisturised as well.