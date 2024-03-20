Home / Politics / SC says can order release of Rs 3,000 cr for DJB even after lapse on Mar 31

SC says can order release of Rs 3,000 cr for DJB even after lapse on Mar 31

The AAP government had moved the court seeking release of funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board

We will list on April 1 and if we hold anything, a decision can be reversed. No problem, the CJI said when Singhvi insisted that the matter be heard on March 21 | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday assured the AAP government that it can always order release of Rs 3,000 crore funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board even after they lapse on March 31.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, that the plea needed an urgent hearing as the funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board will lapse on March 31.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said it will hear the plea on April 1.

We will list on April 1 and if we hold anything, a decision can be reversed. No problem, the CJI said when Singhvi insisted that the matter be heard on March 21.

The senior lawyer said the budget was duly passed and yet the funds meant for the DJB was not being released and it may result in lapse of the fund.

Topics :Supreme CourtDelhi Jal BoardAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

