Masks, whistling ban: Bengaluru enforces strict rules for New Year's eve

Bengaluru Police have implemented stringent measures for the New Year’s eve celebrations , including mandatory mask-wearing at public places and a ban on whistling. These rules aim to ensure safety and order as thousands gather in the city’s popular spots to welcome 2025.

Past New Year's celebrations

Bengaluru’s New Year celebrations have faced scrutiny in the past. A particularly troubling incident in 2017 saw allegations of mass molestation on MG Road, prompting calls for stricter crowd control and better safety measures. This year, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to prevent similar occurrences. Last year, the Bengaluru traffic police conducted a special drive during New Year’s eve, catching around 330 motorists for driving under the influence. Similar vigilance is expected this year.

Elaborate security arrangements

On MG Road, where more than 100,000 people typically gather near midnight, over 2,000 police personnel will be stationed. Other areas, such as Brigade Road, Church Street, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and Koramangala, will see enhanced lighting and security deployments. In Koramangala alone, over 1,000 additional personnel have been deployed.

Overall, a total of 11,830 police personnel, including senior officers, civil defence staff, and other support personnel, will be on duty, ensuring public safety and traffic flow. Special attention will be given to monitoring potential rave parties and drug-related activities.

“Thousands of police personnel have been deployed, and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in Bengaluru or anywhere in the state,” Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said in a press conference on Monday.

The Bengaluru Police have deployed observation towers and set up 817 CCTV cameras across the city.

Focus on women’s safety

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has announced strict measures to safeguard women, including a Rs 500 fine for offenders harassing women, according to a report by NDTV. Security personnel will be present in every metro coach to ensure passenger safety.

The Rani Chennamma Special Squad will be on duty to maintain vigilance, and 12 safety islands have been set up to assist women. Watchtowers and healthcare facilities have also been arranged to address emergencies during the festivities.

Traffic restrictions, pedestrian system

A one-way pedestrian system has been implemented on MG Road and Brigade Road to prevent overcrowding. Pedestrians will only be allowed to walk from Cauvery Emporium to Opera Junction, and the opposite direction will be prohibited.

Traffic police have implemented vehicle movement restrictions in areas such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, and Indiranagar. Pickets will be placed near malls and party areas, and parking will be restricted in certain areas. Vehicles on MG Road, Brigade Road, Rest House Road, Church Street, Residency Road, and St Mark's Road must be vacated by 4 pm on December 31. Failure to do so will result in prosecution.

Vehicle restrictions

From 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2025, all flyovers in the city, except the elevated expressway leading to Kempegowda International Airport, will be closed to all types of vehicles to prevent accidents. The elevated expressway will also see restrictions, with two-wheelers prohibited from 10 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

Police encourage use of public transport on Jan 1

The police also stated that New Year celebrations in the city will be permitted only until 1 am, with strict enforcement of this curfew to ensure safety.

The Bengaluru Police have also advised the public attending the celebrations at MG Road and Brigade Road to use public transport for their convenience.

Public transport services, including metro and buses from MG Road, will extend operations until 2 am.

Zero tolerance for drinking and driving

To prevent accidents and ensure safety, the police have announced zero tolerance for drinking and driving or driving under the influence of narcotics. Special drives against drunk and drugged driving will take place throughout the night, and checkpoints will be set up at various locations.

Strict action will be taken against motorcyclists engaging in reckless driving, stunts, or drag racing, which cause inconvenience or danger to the public. The police have encouraged citizens to report any such incidents to the police helpline number, 112.

(With PTI inputs)