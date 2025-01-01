India welcomes 2025 with temple visits and celebrations across cities

As the year of 2024 comes to a close, large crowds of devotees gathered at temples and ghats, marked by the blowing of conch shells and the clanging of puja bells, to welcome 2025 with great fervor and joy.

Visuals showed people gathered at the ghats, participating in the grand aarti. Some foreigners were also seen enthusiastically grooving as the priests performed the rituals and the crowd joined in the aarti with fervor. The final Saryu aarti of 2024 was performed in Ayodhya.

In Vrindavan, devotees turned out in huge numbers at the Banke Bihari Temple on New Year's Eve to offer prayers and seek blessings for the year ahead. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as people participated in religious rituals and celebrated the spiritual significance of the occasion.

A massive turnout was also witnessed at Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and mark the beginning of the new year with piety.

In Puri, devotees flocked to the Shri Jagannath Temple and Puri Beach to usher in the New Year with hope and enthusiasm.

Odisha's SP, Vinit Agarwal, said, "Extensive arrangements have been made by the police in Puri for the new year, especially at the Jagannath temple... Barricading has been done outside the temple... Our police teams are also checking different hotels."

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees attended the final aarti of the year 2024 at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, in Mussoorie large crowd reached to celebrate the beginning of New Year 2025. People thronged the hill station to celebrate the beginning of New Year 2025. The town witnessed a festive spirit as locals and tourists alike gathered to welcome the New Year amidst the scenic beauty of the mountains. In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. Hence, Delhi Police had made prior security arrangements to ensure a safe celebration.

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special celebrations for the occasion.

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revelers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.

In Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets.

In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year.

In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, people celebrated by cutting cakes.

In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, percussion instruments were played in the streets, while Chennai witnessed a huge crowd for the celebrations.

In Jharkhand's Ranchi, people were also seen celebrating with dancing and singing.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the nation on the eve of the New Year.

In her message, she said, "On the joyous occasion of the new year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, living in India and abroad. The coming of the new year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams, and aspirations in our lives. Let us welcome the New Year with joy and enthusiasm and take our society and nation further on the path of unity and excellence.