Stocks to Watch, January 1, 2025: Auto stocks, ITC, Sun Pharma, Piramal Ent

Stocks to Watch on January 1, 2025: The key benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, are likely to react to mixed global cues on the first trading session of 2025. At 6:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 77 points, trading at 23,728, signaling a weak opening for the bourses.

Also Read: Equities gain in choppy 2024, but face valuation, volatility risks in 2025 The previous session closed out 2024 with mixed sentiments. Despite a strong recovery from intraday lows, the benchmarks ended marginally in the red, weighed down by losses in IT and select banking shares. The Sensex shed 109 points, or 0.1 per cent, to settle at 78,139, while the Nifty50 closed almost unchanged at 23,645.

Looking back, 2024 was a decent year for the Indian equity market. The Sensex wrapped up the calendar year with a 8.2 per cent gain, adding 8,809 points to its tally and peaking at an all-time high of 85,978. The Nifty50, on the other hand, clocked an 8.8 per cent annual gain. Notably, this marked the ninth consecutive year of growth for the benchmarks, which have soared nearly 200 per cent over this remarkable run.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain on radar today (January 1, 2025):

Auto stocks: Auto shares will be in focus today as several companies including Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto, among others will be releasing their December sales data.

ITC: Following the demerger of its hotels business into Following the demerger of its hotels business into ITC Hotels , effective today (January 1), ITC will transfer its shares in eight subsidiaries, including Fortune Park Hotels and WelcomHotels (Lanka), to ITC Hotels Limited.

Also Read

Sun Pharmaceuticals: The pharma giant has agreed to sell 100 per cent of its shares in The pharma giant has agreed to sell 100 per cent of its shares in Sun Pharma Japan Technical Operations to Zaza Industrial Holdings KK, Japan, for a nominal consideration of one Japanese yen. As a result, this entity will cease to be a subsidiary.

Piramal Enterprises: The company has invested Rs 1,000 crore in its subsidiary, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, through a rights issue. The funds will be used for business and corporate purposes, with no change in shareholding.

Kalpataru Projects International: The company has bagged new orders of Rs 1,011 crore from its transmission & distribution and railway businesses.

LT Foods: The company has completed the acquisition of a 17.5 per cent stake in its organic arm, Nature Bio-Foods, for Rs 110 crore. With this move, Nature Bio-Foods becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary.

SJVN: The company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government to develop the 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati Pumped Storage Project and other PSPs.

Persistent Systems: Sunil Sapre has retired as Executive Director of Persistent Systems, effective December 31, 2024.

Hazoor Multi Projects: The Board has appointed Francisca Rosario as chief financial officer (CFO) and Radheshyam Laxmanrao Mopalwar as Chairman.

IndoStar Capital Finance: The company has sold a portion of its commercial vehicle loan book, with Rs 174 crore in outstanding dues, to Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The company has received a Rs 7.3 crore contract from Hissar Builders to fabricate FOB steel girders for stations in the Chakradharpur division.

Utkarsh SFB: The bank has sold a portfolio of unsecured stressed microfinance loans worth Rs 354.54 crore to an Asset Reconstruction Company for Rs 52 crore.

TVS Holdings: The company has sold its entire 100 per cent stake in TVS Emerald, comprising 25.54 crore shares, to VEE ESS Trading, a promoter group company, for Rs 485.85 crore.

Kirloskar Industries: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed the company to disclose the Deed of Family Settlement (DFS) from 2009, which is contested in court. The company asserts that the DFS does not bind or impose liabilities on it and plans to challenge Sebi’s decision.

Newgen Software Technologies: The company has secured multiple projects, including a $1.64 million credit automation project and a Rs 20.9 crore order for its remittance system licence. Subsidiaries in Singapore and the US have also won major contracts worth SGD 1.74 million and $1.8 million, respectively.