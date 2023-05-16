Home / India News / Homoeopathic dispensaries to be opened at 225 block headquarters in Raj

Homoeopathic dispensaries to be opened at 225 block headquarters in Raj

Homoeopathic dispensaries will be opened at 225 block headquarters in Rajasthan to strengthen the health infrastructure of the state and provide treatment to the common people at the local level

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Homoeopathic dispensaries to be opened at 225 block headquarters in Raj

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Homoeopathic dispensaries will be opened at 225 block headquarters in Rajasthan to strengthen the health infrastructure of the state and provide treatment to the common people at the local level.

The Rajasthan government has approved the proposal to open these dispensaries along with the creation of 450 new posts for the same, according to an official statement.

According to the proposal, one homoeopathy medical officer and one junior nurse or compounder will be appointed in each dispensary. Rs 1.80 crore has been sanctioned for providing medicines and furniture in these dispensaries.

In another decision, Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 45.64 crore under the Urban Water Supply Scheme at Rawatsar in Hanumangarh.

The scheme has been designed keeping in mind the population of the year 2054 to meet their increased drinking water needs.

Also Read

PM Modi to inaugurate sustainability themed Mopa airport in Goa today

Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga

Government yet to come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Centre releases Rs 22.20 cr for treatment of patients with rare diseases

NGT forms committee to verify facts about air pollution around AIIMS, Delhi

PM10 rise to hazardous levels as strong winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Meghalaya district imposes restrictions to tackle African Swine Fever

Around 2,200 rooms registered under Delhi govt's 'Bed and Breakfast' scheme

DRDO scientist held for giving info to Pak, sent in custody till May 29

Semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train trial starts on Mumbai-Goa route

Topics :Homoeopathymedical

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story