Homoeopathic dispensaries to be opened at 225 block headquarters in Raj

Homoeopathic dispensaries will be opened at 225 block headquarters in Rajasthan to strengthen the health infrastructure of the state and provide treatment to the common people at the local level.

The Rajasthan government has approved the proposal to open these dispensaries along with the creation of 450 new posts for the same, according to an official statement.

According to the proposal, one homoeopathy medical officer and one junior nurse or compounder will be appointed in each dispensary. Rs 1.80 crore has been sanctioned for providing medicines and furniture in these dispensaries.

In another decision, Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 45.64 crore under the Urban Water Supply Scheme at Rawatsar in Hanumangarh.

The scheme has been designed keeping in mind the population of the year 2054 to meet their increased drinking water needs.