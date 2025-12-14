Home / India News / Honour, respect for Indians abroad were 'never the same' before 2014: Goyal

Honour, respect for Indians abroad were 'never the same' before 2014: Goyal

Piyush Goyal was addressing BJP workers and leaders at a gathering in Lucknow, after announcing the name of Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary as the state party president

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
"In the journey from 2014 to 2025, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mindset and the way of working changed. At the international level, India's identity also changed. Today, wherever we go carrying the Indian passport, the honour and respect one gets abroad as an Indian, it was never the same before 2014," Goyal said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday claimed that the honour and respect Indians get abroad now were never the same before 2014.

He was addressing BJP workers and leaders at a gathering in Lucknow, after announcing the name of Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary as the state party president.

He said that before 2014 -- when the BJP came to power at the Centre -- the news featured corruption and major scams every day, and the law and order scenario was "very bad" in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the attendees, he said that by making Narendra Modi the prime minister and ensuring the formation of the NDA government with a huge majority, "you have been the witness to ('saakshi') and the facilitator of ('sutradhaar') the development spree it started".

"In the journey from 2014 to 2025, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mindset and the way of working changed. At the international level, India's identity also changed. Today, wherever we go carrying the Indian passport, the honour and respect one gets abroad as an Indian, it was never the same before 2014," Goyal said.

He also said the way Modi government has made good governance its focal point, linked a developing country with development, made the spirit of 'antyodaya' reach houses in the true sense, and changed the lives of people after 2014, it is a "precedent" for the country and the world.

The Union minister also listed the achievements of the government and said it has pulled a record number of 25 crore people from poverty in 11 years.

He also said that in such a short time, the country's economy became the fastest-growing economy in the world, and is on the way to becoming the third-largest economy globally.

Goyal, while praising Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said Yogi Adityanath has freed the state from land mafia, sand mafia and liquor mafia in the past eight years.

He has ensured good law and order and made Uttar Pradesh the second largest economy in India, which is moving towards USD 1 trillion, Goyal said.

"I feel that both leaders have worked to take India and Uttar Pradesh forward with a new thought and in a new direction, which is in front of us, and it inspires all of us," he said.

The Union minister also said that there is probably no other state that has developed so much in eight years, and there are unlimited possibilities (in the state).

He claimed that when the BJP came to power in 2017, there was an atmosphere of exodus in the state, no job avenues for people, and the mafia prevailed.

"But today, an environment has been created by which industrialists feel secure here," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CAQM orders suspension of outdoor sports in Delhi-NCR amid rising pollution

Messi event chaos in Kolkata: Chief organiser sent to 14-day police custody

Wangchuk's HIAL doing exemplary work, must be given recognition: Parl Panel

Messi event chaos: Inquiry panel inspects Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata

India 'strong champion' for global tax transparency, says OECD official

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia NewsPoliticsBJP

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story