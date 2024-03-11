Home / India News / Hope, happiness among Pak Hindu refugees in Delhi as CAA rules notified

Hope, happiness among Pak Hindu refugees in Delhi as CAA rules notified

Dharamveer Solanki, who is considered the chief of the Pakistani Hindu refugee community in Delhi, told PTI that around 500 from the community will receive citizenship now

Refugees. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi expressed hope and happiness on the implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, saying they are elated that "we will be called Indian citizens finally".

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Centre announced the implementation of the contentious CAA 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dharamveer Solanki, who is considered the chief of the Pakistani Hindu refugee community in Delhi, told PTI that around 500 from the community will receive citizenship now.

"I and my family have been waiting for this for over a decade now. We are extremely happy that finally we will be called Indian citizens now. I am glad I decided to return to my homeland in 2013," Solanki said.

"It feels like a huge burden has been lifted from our shoulders. With the implementation of this act, around 500 Pakistani Hindu refugee families who live here, will get citizenship," Solanki told PTI.

With the CAA rules being notified, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the said countries. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it.

The law could not come into effect as rules had not been notified till now.

Also Read

Over 2,500 dead, missing as 186K cross Mediterranean to Europe in 2023: UN

World Cup: Ibrahim dedicates award to Afghan refugees sent back from PAK

Ahmadzai: An Afghan refugee's journey from a camp to the Cricket World Cup

Pakistan to go ahead with eviction of illegal immigrants, says report

Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court

PM lays foundation stones of road projects in Gujarat costing Rs 1,500 cr

Security tightened in parts of Delhi after govt notifies CAA rules

India's boycott call impacted a lot, people are sorry: Ex-Maldivian Prez

Home ministry notifies rules for implementation of citizenship law CAA

President Murmu arrives in Mauritius, to be chief guest at its National Day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Citizenship BillPakistan hindu refugeesRefugeeRefugee Crisis

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story