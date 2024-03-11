Home / India News / Citizenship law CAA likely to become a reality on Monday: Reports

Citizenship law CAA likely to become a reality on Monday: Reports

The law could not come into effect so far as rules have to be notified for its implementation

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it | PTI photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 5:41 PM IST
The rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) are likely to be notified on Monday to facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, according to sources.

Once the CAA rules are issued, the Modi government will start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it.

The law could not come into effect so far as rules have to be notified for its implementation.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

