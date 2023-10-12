Hope SC will soon pronounce verdict on money bill issue: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Thursday expressed hope that the Supreme Court will soon pronounce a verdict on his pleas challenging the "unconstitutional manner" in which the government passed key legislations by declaring them money bills and said it will have far-reaching implications on Parliament's functioning.

Ramesh's remarks came after last week the Supreme Court said it will constitute a seven-judge bench to consider the issue of the validity of passage of laws like the Aadhaar Act as a money bill.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Finally, the Supreme Court has set up a seven-judge bench, headed by the CJI (Chief Justice of India) himself, to hear my petitions challenging the unconstitutional manner in which the (Narendra) Modi government has passed key bills by getting them declared as Money Bills."



"I have repeatedly raised this issue in the Parliament and outside it through three petitions in the Supreme Court first one filed on April 6th, 2016, as it denies the Rajya Sabha the opportunity to discuss or pass amendments to key legislations."



Examples include the Aadhaar Bill, the bill diluting the powers of tribunals, including the National Green Tribunal, and the bill to make the Prevention of Money Laundering Act "more draconian", he said.

"Hopefully, the final verdict will be forthcoming soon as it will have far-reaching implications on the very functioning of Parliament," Ramesh said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had said all pending seven-judge bench matters will be listed on October 12 for procedural directions.