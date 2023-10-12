India's Operation Ajay to evacuate first set of citizens by 10pm Thurs

India will evacuate the first set of its citizens in Israel by 10 pm Thursday when the government’s Operation Ajay gets underway as Israel’s defence forces reportedly prepare a ground invasion of Gaza to fight Hamas militants.

More than 12,000 Indians are estimated to be in Israel, according to Indian government data. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday night a special charter flights and other arrangements were being put in place. Before that, Indian embassy officials in Tel Avis had a series of meetings with the Indian diaspora. Embassy officials met with Indian caregivers and students from Tel Aviv University (TAU).

“The first flight (of Operation Ajay) is expected to take off around 10 pm. Israel has assured full support," said an Indian government source on Thursday. The embassy said in an X post last night that the first group of Indians who had registered to return home has been notified and they will be put on the special flight.

“One advantage of this flight is that when all the other airlines are charging premium fees, we will have to pay only a minimal amount for this flight. The embassy has already shared an online form with those who are keen to return to India,” said an Indian caregiver living in Tel Aviv. Sources said that some Indians who registered for Operation Ajay include those who are living in Israel beyond their visa period. Operation Ajay will continue until all Indians ready to move out of Israel are shifted out, Indian authorities in Israel have said.

The External Affairs Ministry’s data on overseas Indians, updated in February, shows there are 12,467 non-resident Indians in Israel. However, latest estimates indicate that at least 18,000 Indians are in Israel now. According to the Israel Malayali Federation officials, there are around 6,000-6,500 people from Kerala in Israel. A majority of them are caregivers.

Israel's military said on Thursday it conducted a "large-scale strike" in Gaza overnight, targeting an elite Hamas unit that led the deadly weekend attacks.