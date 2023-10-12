World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

The Western Railway announced a special train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to tackle the extra rush amid the India and Pakistan World Cup 2023 cricket match on October 14. This special train will provide a smooth travelling experience for all the cricket fans who are visiting Narendra Modi's stadium, Ahmedabad, to watch the India-Pakistan cricket match.

Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad special train (Train No 09013 ) This train will depart on Friday, October 13, from Mumbai at 21:30 hours and will reach the destination Ahmedabad, at 5:30 hours the next morning. Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central special train (Train No. 09014) After the match, the train will leave Ahmedabad at 04:00 hours on Sunday, October 15, and the special train will reach Mumbai Central at 12:10 hours on the same day.

These special trains will have sleeper class and general second class coaches with AC-2-tier and AC 3-tier.

The trains will halt at Dadar, Palghar, Vapi, Surat Borivali, Valsad, Navsari, and Vadodara stations in both directions.

When will special train booking begin? The booking for the two special trains will start on October 12. How to get more information about the special trains? According to Western Railways, passengers who want more information about the timings of halts, special trains, composition, etc. can visit the official website of the Indian railway, i.e., www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. India vs Pakistan match India is to face off against Pakistan in the 12th match of the men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 14, Saturday. The day will begin with a grand music ceremony, and all the golden ticket holders are expected to be present in the stadium on the match day.

The cricket rivalry between the two teams is the most intense in the world and manages to attract huge viewership from all over the world. Records show team India has a clear dominance against the arch rival in the World Cup. India has defeated Pakistan every time both teams have met in the history of the World Cup.