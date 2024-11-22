India's goal to improve higher education enrolment seems hard to get

India is unlikely to achieve the target of reaching Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50 by 2035: A goal set by the National Education Policy in 2020.

GER is a measure of the number of people enrolled in a particular level of education relative to the population. Although GER in higher education has been improving at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.65 per cent from 24.6 per cent in 2017-18 to 28.4 per cent in 2021-22, it won't be enough to reach the goal for 2035. (chart 1)

India will need more higher educational institutions (HEIs) such as universities, colleges and stand-alone institutions for that. B V R Subrahmanyam, chief executive officer of Niti Aayog, recently said that India will have to raise the number of universities to 2,500.