How much did India's voter rolls shrink after SIR? State-wise analysis

The Election Commission of India ( ECI ) is conducting the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, extending the exercise to 16 states and three Union territories with more than 3.67 billion electors.

The latest phase comes after the poll body completed the revision in 13 states and Union territories, where the electoral roll size decreased after house-to-house verification, deletions and fresh additions during the claims and objections process.

Here is a state-wise look at the net reduction in electors between the rolls that existed before the SIR and the final electoral rolls.

Bihar

Bihar became the first state where the ECI carried out the SIR of electoral rolls, with the exercise beginning on June 24, 2025. During the revision, 6.5 million names were removed while preparing the draft electoral roll.

During the claims and objections period, 2.15 million eligible electors were added through Form 6 applications, while another 366,000 ineligible electors were removed before the final roll's publication. Bihar's final electoral roll stood at around 74.2 million electors, reflecting a net reduction of about 4.7 million, or nearly 6 per cent, from the electorate that existed before the SIR began. Metric Number Electors before SIR, June 24, 2025 78.9 million Final electoral roll, September 30, 2025 74.2 million Net reduction in electors About 4.7 million Net reduction About 6 per cent Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh was among the states where the poll body carried out the SIR in the second phase. According to the final electoral roll published by the state's Chief Electoral Officer, the electorate fell by about 20.4 million, or 13.21 per cent, from the level recorded before the revision began in October 2025.

The number of electors in the state declined from 154.4 million before the SIR to 133.9 million in the final electoral roll. During the claims and objections period, 8.43 million names were added and another 815,000 were deleted. Metric Number Electors before SIR, October 2025 154.4 million Final electoral roll 133.9 million Net reduction in electors About 20.4 million Net reduction 13.21 per cent West Bengal The SIR exercise in West Bengal was completed through the publication of a final roll followed by a separate adjudication process. The final electoral roll published on February 28 contained 70.46 million electors after 6.37 million names were deleted and 188,707 were added. Separately, 6.01 million electors were placed under adjudication, an additional scrutiny process used in West Bengal.

Following adjudication, 2.72 million of the disputed names were deleted. This brought the electorate down to about 67.74 million from 76.64 million before the SIR, a net reduction of about 8.89 million, or 11.6 per cent. Metric Number Electors before SIR 76.64 million Final electorate after adjudication About 67.74 million Net reduction in electors About 8.89 million Net reduction About 11.6 per cent Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh completed its SIR on February 21, 2026, nearly four months after the exercise began on October 27, 2025. According to the final electoral roll, the state's electorate fell by almost 2.5 million, or 11.8 per cent. The exercise also incorporated the latest photographs submitted by electors into the updated roll.

Metric Number Electors before SIR 21.23 million Final electoral roll 18.73 million Net reduction in electors Nearly 2.50 million Net reduction 11.8 per cent Rajasthan The ECI conducted Rajasthan's SIR in the second phase and published the final electoral roll on February 21. The exercise resulted in a net reduction of 3.14 million electors, or 5.74 per cent, compared with the voter list at the start of the revision on October 27, 2025. During the exercise, 4.18 million names were removed while preparing the draft electoral roll. After the draft was published, 1.29 million electors were added and another 242,000 names were deleted, resulting in a final electorate of 51.52 million.

Metric Number Electors before SIR 54.66 million Final electoral roll 51.52 million Net reduction in electors 3.14 million Net reduction 5.74 per cent Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu completed its SIR and published its final electoral roll on February 23. The electorate fell by about 7.4 million, or 11.5 per cent, compared with the voter list at the start of the revision on October 27, 2025. During the exercise, 9.73 million names were removed while preparing the draft electoral roll. Following the claims and objections period, 2.75 million eligible electors were added to the rolls, while another 423,000 names were deleted, resulting in a final electorate of about 56.7 million.

Metric Number Electors before SIR About 64.1 million Final electoral roll About 56.7 million Net reduction in electors About 7.4 million Net reduction 11.5 per cent Kerala Kerala completed its SIR with the publication of the final electoral roll on February 21. The exercise resulted in a net reduction of 897,211 electors, or 3.22 per cent, compared with the voter list before the revision began in October 2025. The final electoral roll comprises 13.13 million male electors, 13.83 million female electors and 227 third-gender electors. The state also has 425,000 electors in the 18–19 age group.

Metric Number Electors before SIR, October 2025 base roll 2,78,50,855 Final electoral roll 2,69,53,644 Net reduction in electors 8,97,211 Net reduction 3.22 per cent Gujarat Gujarat published its final electoral roll on February 17, 2026, after completing the SIR. The electorate fell by 6.81 million, or 13.4 per cent, from 50.84 million before the exercise to 44.03 million in the final roll. After publication of the draft roll, 956,121 electors were added and 395,555 were deleted, resulting in a net increase of about 560,000 electors from the draft-stage total. Metric Number Electors before SIR 50.84 million Final electoral roll 44.03 million Net reduction in electors 6.81 million Net reduction 13.40 per cent

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh completed its SIR with the publication of the final electoral roll on February 21 after a nearly four-month exercise. According to the poll body, the revision resulted in a net reduction of 3.43 million electors, or about 6 per cent, on grounds including death, migration, duplication and electors not found at their registered addresses. The number of electors rose from 53.13 million in the draft roll to 53.98 million after the claims and objections period, though it remained lower than the 57.41 million electors on the rolls before the SIR began. Metric Number Electors before SIR 57.41 million Final electoral roll 53.98 million Net reduction in electors 3.43 million Net reduction 5.97 per cent

Goa Goa completed its SIR and published the final electoral roll on February 21, 2026. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the exercise resulted in a net reduction of 127,468 electors, or 10.76 per cent, compared with the voter list before the revision began on October 27, 2025. The draft electoral roll published in December contained 1.08 million electors, while the final roll stood at around 1.06 million after the claims and objections process. Metric Number Electors before SIR, October 27, 2025 11,85,034 Final electoral roll 10,57,566 Net reduction in electors 1,27,468 Net reduction 10.76 per cent

Puducherry Puducherry completed its SIR on February 14, 2026. The electorate fell by 77,367, or 7.57 per cent, from 1.02 million before the revision to 944,211 in the final roll. The draft electoral roll published in December contained about 918,000 electors. During the claims and objections period, 42,719 eligible electors were added and 16,619 ineligible electors were deleted. Metric Number Electors before SIR, October 27, 2025 10,21,578 Final electoral roll 9,44,211 Net reduction in electors 77,367 Net reduction 7.57 per cent Andaman and Nicobar Islands The Andaman and Nicobar Islands completed the SIR on February 21. The electorate fell by 52,364, or 16.87 per cent, the highest proportional reduction among the 13 states and Union Territories covered in the first two phases.

During the revision, 64,014 names were removed while preparing the draft electoral roll. During the claims and objections period, 16,919 eligible electors were added, while another 5,269 ineligible electors were deleted, taking the final electorate to 258,040. Metric Number Electors before SIR, October 27, 2025 3,10,404 Final electoral roll, February 21, 2026 2,58,040 Net reduction in electors 52,364 Net reduction 16.87 per cent Lakshadweep Lakshadweep recorded the lowest proportional reduction among the states and Union territories where the first two SIR phases were completed. The exercise, which concluded on February 14 alongside Puducherry, reduced the electorate by 206, or 0.36 per cent. The final electoral roll stood at 57,607 electors, down from 57,813 before the revision began.

Metric Number Electors before SIR, October 27, 2025 57,813 Final electoral roll, February 14, 2026 57,607 Net reduction in electors 206 Net reduction 0.36 per cent State-wise SIR figures: What the numbers show On the rounded state-wise figures, the final electoral rolls of the 13 states and Union territories show a combined net reduction of about 58.4 million electors compared with the rolls that existed before the revision began. The figure represents the difference between the pre-SIR and final electorates after accounting for both deletions and fresh additions during the claims and objections process. The scale of the net reduction varied widely, from 206 electors, or 0.36 per cent, in Lakshadweep to about 20.4 million, or 13.21 per cent, in Uttar Pradesh. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded the highest proportional reduction at 16.87 per cent.