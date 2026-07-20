CJP activists claim they are ready for talks with govt, await response

Acivists affliated to the Cockroach Janta Party are gearing up to try and march towards Parliament even as the Delhi Police maintains a strict security peripehery. The proposed march was first announced by Sonam Wangchuk, who has since been removed from the protest site to the Safdarjung Hospital following a 20 day hunger strike.

On Monday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das signaled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.

Speaking to ANI, Das claimed that here is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks adding, that "the ball is in their court." He said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court." "Sonam ji, so far he is stable, and he is continuing his hunger strike. He has sent his very best wishes to the young protesters of this country who have finally awakened to this very difficult, very dead system that does not listen to them at all. A peaceful march will happen very soon. Peaceful protesters have been gathered here for the past 30 days, and we have shown how to carry out a peaceful protest and put our points forward."

Earlier in the day, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday. In a post on X, Wangchuk outlined three conditions under which he would call off his hunger strike,"I will end my fast on 20th July if: a. If the govt takes accountability of the recent failures in Education system, Paper leaks etc or b. If I and the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in the Parliament or c. If my health or other factors do not permit this then the MPs and leaders of different parties visit this Hospital and give give the the above assurance ...From the illegal detentions at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and communication are restricted."

Meanwhile, a gathering of supporters have arrived at Jantar Mantar to launch Modnay's march to parliament. CJP president Abhijeet Dipke addressed the demonstrators at Jantar Mantar asserting that "no one can stop us from going to Parliament." "The biggest march in India's history is about to take place. For the past 10-12 years, attempts have been made to destroy democracy in this country. By sitting at Jantar Mantar for a month, you have revived democracy," Abhijeet Dipke said. Dipke stated following a month-long sit-in supporters highlighted the resilience of the protesters, empjasing that the supportewrs are arriving from all over the country filling the roads leading to the protest.

Delhi Police has issued an advisory clarifying that no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament by the CJP, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone violating prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district. In a statement, Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force in the New Delhi district.According to the advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission.