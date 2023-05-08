How to update Aadhaar card for free, here's all you need to know

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is requesting citizens to upload fresh documents as proof of identity and address to verify their demographic information once again. This is specifically important for people who got their Aadhaar issued more than ten years ago and have never updated their Aadhaar since then.
The government has urged in its release to update the relevant documents for free using myAdhaar portal. The free service can be availed between March 15 to June 14, the press release said.
If an individual needs to update details such as name, date of birth, and address among other details, people can use the free online service or visit the nearest Aadhaar centre or Atal sewa kendra which will charge Rs 50.
How to change the Name, Date of Birth on an Aadhaar Card?
Step 1: Login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/
using your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number.
Step 2: Click on ‘Document Update’ and a page with existing details of the individual will be displayed.
Step 3: Verify the details, if found correct, click on the next hyperlink.
Step 4: Choose the Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents from the dropdown list
Step 5: Upload copies of the same to update the documents and make the payment.
How to update the address in Aadhaar without any charges?
Step 3: Click on ‘Update Aadhaar Online'
Step 4: Select 'address' from the list of demographic options and click 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar'
Step 5: Upload a scanned copy of an official document with the new address and enter the required demographic information
Step 6: Make a payment of Rs 50 (not required till June 15)
Step 7: A Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated. Save this number to track the status of your application.
After your updated details have been verified, you will receive a message confirming the update.
Documents accepted for the Aadhaar update
- Indian Passport
- PAN Card or e-PAN card
- Ration card or PDS Photograph card
- Voter Identity Card
- Driving LicenseService Photo ID issued by a govt entity
- Market sheet or educational certificate issued by educational organisations
A number of other documents are also accepted. For the full list, please visit
According to Aadhaar Regulations, 2016, citizens with a valid Aadhaar number can apply for the update.